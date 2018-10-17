Bernie Sanders campaigns for David Garcia next week at U of A & ASU

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - Sen. Bernie Sanders is headed to Arizona next week to campaign with Democratic gubernatorial candidate David Garcia.
Sanders will make stops in Tucson and Tempe.
The Vermont senator and former Democratic presidential candidate is scheduled for two events in Arizona Tuesday, Oct. 23.
He'll speak at the University of Arizona in the morning, and at Arizona State University in the afternoon.
The rallies are designed to encourage voters to participate in this year’s election and to take advantage of the new early voting locations opening on campus.
Details:
University of Arizona
University of Arizona GOTV Rally with Bernie Sanders and David Garcia, Hosted by U of A Young Democrats
Other speakers include: Congressman Raul Grijalva and Nina Turner, president of Our Revolution
Date: Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018
Doors open: 10 a.m.
Rally: Noon
Location: Jefferson Field, 720 N. Martin Ave., Tucson, Arizona 85719
Arizona State University
Arizona State University GOTV rally with Bernie Sanders and David Garcia, hosted by ASU Young Democrats
Other speakers include: Congressman Ruben Gallego and Nina Turner, president of Our Revolution
Date: Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018
Doors open: 3 p.m.
Rally: 5 p.m.
Location: Student Pavilion, 400 E. Orange St., Tempe, AZ 85287
