TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- There's no place like home.
After their 2-0 start that saw them rise to No. 23 in the national polls, Arizona State dropped a pair of road games to San Diego State and Washington that left the team reeling. Facing a struggling Oregon State team in Tempe on Saturday night proved to be just the remedy they needed.
Having their running back shatter a 45-year-old school record in the process helped too.
Eno Benjamin set a new Sun Devil mark with 312 yards rushing and scored four touchdowns as the Sun Devils topped the Beavers 52-24.
"Any time you come off of two straight losses, getting a win is good to get some momentum rolling," said ASU senior quarterback Manny Wilkins.
They'll need that momentum as the heart of Pac-12 looms large.
The Result
ASU entered the game as 22-point favorites, and for the first quarter and a half, the game held to that script.
The Sun Devils marched 15 plays on an opening drive that ended with a short Brandon Ruiz field goal. On the next drive, Benjamin began his assault on the record books with a 44-yard touchdown run. He then scored on an eight-yard reception on the first play of the second quarter to extend ASU's early lead to 17-0. After Oregon State got on the board on the ensuing drive, Benjamin answered with a 47-yard scoring run.
"We had a game plan," Benjamin said. "We knew we were going to be able to run the ball on them."
The rout seemed to be on. Until it wasn't.
"Oregon State found a way to make big plays, and obviously, they did it tonight again," Edwards said.
OSU quarterback Conor Blount, starting in place of the injured Jake Luton, connected on a 44-yard pass to jumpstart the Beaver offense. Four plays later, Jermar Jefferson ran for an 11-yard touchdown. The sudden score seemed to have an impact on the Sun Devils' defensive mentality.
"We hit a lull," Edwards said. "We lost a bit of our confidence. They took advantage of that."
ASU went three-and-out on their next possession, and Beavers made them pay. Jefferson ran five times on the next drive, the last carry being a 27-yard score to cut the ASU lead to 24-17 with just over one minute left before the half.
"It bothers me," said Edwards of the defensive lapses. "We gotta grow up. When a big play happens, you gotta let it go. Football is about momentum. You can't let one play become a bad series of plays. That's what it became."
Last week against Washington, ASU opted to play it safe and to go into the locker room before halftime. This week, it was a different story.
Wilkins was able to move his team down the field and connected with Kyle Williams for a 19-yard touchdown with just 14 seconds left.
"We took some shots downfield and connected on a couple," said Wilkins, who threw for 162 yards and three touchdowns passing.
The second half continued to be a back-and-forth ground battle.
Wide receiver N'Keal Harry scored out of the "Sparky" package, taking a direct snap for a six-yard touchdown run on ASU's first possession. However, OSU answered back with a two-yard touchdown pass from Blount to Noah Togiai on fourth and goal to make it 38-24.
It was too close for comfort for the Sun Devils, so they opened up the fourth quarter aiming to close out the game.
On the first three plays of the quarter, Benjamin had runs of 15, 22, and 23 yards. He would soon score on a 10-yard run as the ASU offensive line asserted themselves in the trenches.
"It’s just all credit to the offensive line," Wilkins said. "They did a really good job of setting the right tone and getting to the right spot."
On the next drive, Oregon State appeared to be in line to match the score. Facing a fourth down from the ASU two-yard-line, they were moved back to the seven after a false start. It was a key moment in the game, but this time, ASU's defense held firm.
"We knew it was a pivotal moment for us," said ASU linebacker Malik Lawal, who had two sacks on the night. "Stuff like that, it's about execution. We're starting to learn how to do that. We have a young core. We have guys learning day-by-day how to get better on plays like that."
Now with the game in hand, Wilkins added the punctuation to the win with a 41-yard touchdown pass to Harry.
The Hermism
"If you keep scoring 52 points, you're going to win a lot of games."
The Critical Moment
ASU was leading 3-0 late in the first quarter when Wilkins just missed an easy touchdown by overthrowing a wide open Kyle Williams downfield (Wilkins: "That one to Kyle, ooh man, that one hurt.")
On the next play, Benjamin made sure it didn't matter.
There's a hole in the beaver dam 👀 pic.twitter.com/DqbBME8d3V— Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) September 30, 2018
He took a handoff, ran through the diving tackle of a defender, spun off two more Beavers, and raced 44 yards for the score.
"I really don't even recognize that I'm doing it," Benjamin said of his run. "It just happens."
It wasn't the last big run he would have on the night, but it was the opening salvo of a Benjamin bombardment of the Beavers and the first sign that the night be special.
The Offense
Edwards had a feeling about this game.
"Going into this week, I was concerned that this might be a high-scoring affair," Edwards said. "I told our offense at the beginning of the week that we have to score almost on every possession. They almost did."
With the Beavers finding their own rushing groove, Saturday's game was a physical slugfest, with ASU eventually being able to land the knockout blow.
"We relied on our running game, and it came through for us," Edwards said. "That's our offense. That's what I've been waiting to see."
ASU continued to assert themselves on the ground as the game wore on, and it paid off in a big way.
"When you run the ball like that, the offensive line gets excited," Edwards said. "Everyone gets excited."
It also helped to dictate tempo. Playing with the lead, the Sun Devils were able to control the game in crunch time.
"We are doing a pretty good job of controlling the game with the run," Edwards said. "I like what we did at the end of the game in the fourth quarter, we really took a lot of time off the clock. We let the clock go all the way down to about five seconds. It wasn’t a matter of trying to play fast, it was letting the 40-second clock get all the way down so we could keep melting the clock, keep melting the clock and make first downs and we were able to do that.”
All the while, Benjamin closed in on history, but those opening the holes for him didn't realize it at first.
"We didn't even know as an (offensive line) that he had that many yards until that last drive," said ASU center Cohl Cabral.
ASU's 396 yards on the ground were the program's most since 423 against New Mexico in 2014.
However, ASU's passing game still needs work, as it logged under 200 yards for the second straight week.
Wilkins had an uneven night as he battled flu symptoms that required him to be hooked up to an IV during halftime. That may have contributed to some missed throws downfield, extending on his struggles in that area from a week ago.
"I missed some throws that could have opened it up even more," Wilkins said. "I’m disappointed in how I played."
Harry had 84 yards on five catches, and Williams had four grabs for 39. However, deep threat Frank Darby went a second consecutive game without a catch after setting a career-best in yards against San Diego State.
ASU has too many talented receiving options to have this little success, and they'll need greater balance with their attack as they face higher-quality opponents in the coming weeks.
The Defense
As effective as the Sun Devils were running the ball, Oregon State was nearly able to match them run for run.
The Beavers ran for 261 yards on the night, 254 by Jefferson.
"We missed some critical tackles again, and we can't do that," Edwards said. "We had the quarterback a couple of times, and we let him out."
Blount did not have a huge night--145 yards passing and one touchdown--but he made plays at key moments to keep his team in the game.
“I think it’s another week of showing flashes," Blount said of the Beaver offense, "but ultimately, just some missed opportunities."
There were other concerns for the ASU defense.
Heading into Saturday, ASU was one of just three FBS teams that had not allowed a play over 40 yards on the season. They gave up two to OSU, plus a 31-yard run.
While the Sun Devils' young defense continues to have their ups-and-downs as they grow into their 3-3-5 defense, thankfully for them, their ups came during the critical moments.
"The fourth quarter, when we needed to make some stops, we did," Edwards said. "That was a good sign to get our confidence back.
After allowing 347 yards in the second and third quarters, the Sun Devils gave up just 51 in the final quarter. The persistence, and a more aggressive approach, paid off.
“It was just keep ramming it in on the boys, just keep coming after the offensive line," Lawal said. "They have to give up eventually. We got to be relentless."
ASU racked up five sacks and 11 tackles for loss on the night, continuing a promising trend of finding their way into the backfield.
The GOAT
For 45 years, no Sun Devil had run for more than the 250 yards Ben Malone totaled against Oregon State in 1973. Time will tell how long Benjamin's new record will last.
Benjamin gashed the Beaver defense early and often. He racked up 111 yards in the first quarter. He broke his own career-high mark (131 yards set in this season's opener against UTSA) on his first carry of the second quarter. By halftime, he had broken Woody Green's school record for rushing yards in a first half (173) with 185.
He had touchdown runs of 44 and 47 yards, and he racked up six runs of over 20 yards and 10 of over 10 yards.
"I'm really proud of him, because I know how hard he works in practice," said Wilkins of Benjamin. "I know the beating his body takes. It's not easy to get 30 carries a game. Not a lot of people can do that."
Edwards compared Benjamin to Pro Football Hall of Famer Curtis Martin, who played for Edwards with the New York Jets.
"He runs inside for the tough yards," Edwards said of Benjamin. "He finds a way to wiggle and stretch and get his way. He has enough burst to get outside. He can do everything a good back needs to do."
As a high school senior in Texas, Benjamin was a coveted four-star recruit. Once he committed to ASU, he worked with Sun Devils' running backs coach John Simon on what Benjamin called a "blueprint" to outline the goals for his collegiate career. Last year as a true freshman, he backed up and learned from heralded seniors Demario Richard and Kalen Ballage.
"I think last year really set me up for something like this," Benjamin said, "just going out and being hungry on the field."
His historic feast is now a part of ASU history.
The Goat
Benjamin set his school's single-game rushing record, but his counterpart almost did the same.
Jefferson's 254 yards were the second-most in Oregon State history, and the freshman now owns two of the top four single-game rushing totals in OSU history.
“All that feels great," Jefferson said, "but I’m still not satisfied. We still lost the game."
If the Beavers weren't forced to pass in the second half to play catch up, who knows what kind of total Jefferson could have posted.
"They really hurt us on the run," Edwards said. "Our integrity on the run wasn’t very good. They got outside a couple of times where they allowed them big plays."
The run defense continues to be a serious issue for ASU.
They allowed 311 yards to San Diego State, 171 to Washington, and now 261 to Oregon State.
As ASU gets further into the grind of Pac-12 play, their improvement, or lack thereof, in this area could prove decisive in their quest for a division title.
The Hot Take
Until ASU wins a road game, they can't be considered Pac-12 South contenders.
Sure, the entire division is a mess, with each team showing major faults through the first five weeks. But while ASU has proven to be a very capable team at home, they haven't been able to translate that to success away from Sun Devil Stadium.
In particular, slow or inconsistent starts have put ASU in holes that they've had to climb out of, and they know it's a damning trend.
"We got to start fast, and we can’t wait until the third quarter to start rolling," Wilkins said. "We have to start rolling in the first quarter, especially against a team like Colorado."
It's been a lingering illness for several seasons now, and the cure is simple.
"Go win a game on the road, then you'll feel better!" Edwards said.
The Big Picture
The win gets ASU back over .500, evens their Pac-12 record at 1-1, and keeps pace with the rest of the division.
Among Pac-12 South teams, only Colorado has not taken a conference loss, and only Colorado, ASU, and USC are over .500 at the moment.
Facing the lowly Beavers was something of a must win, and with the victory, ASU remains in sight of all of their goals.
Shaking off the disappointment of two straight losses will help as they head back on the road before their Week 7 bye week. There will be a major difference for them heading into the bye at 4-2 or at 3-3.
The Next Step
The Sun Devils moved to a perfect 3-0 on the year in Sun Devil Stadium. However, they will look to get their first road win next week when they travel to Colorado.
"We're going to be up for a challenge this week against Colorado," Wilkins said. "We know what we're going in to."
The Buffaloes are off to a 4-0 start after their resounding Friday night win over UCLA. Colorado features one of the conference's most explosive weapons in wide receiver Laviska Shenault and an aggressive defense led by linebacker Nate Landman.
ASU's last trip to Boulder in 2016 resulted in a 40-16 loss.
"On the road, you can't give the opposing team any gifts," Wilkins said. "But when they give us opportunities, we have to capitalize. That's the biggest thing."
The Extra Points
Benjamin became the 15th player in school history to top 200 yards in a game, and the first to reach 300.
It was also the 21st 200-yard game in school history.
- Three of ASU's top seven all-time best single-game individual rushing totals have come vs Oregon State (Others: 250 by Ben Malone in 1973, 226 by Delvon Flowers in 2001)
- This is the first time ASU has gone consecutive games without allowing a sack since 2005 (LSU and Northwestern).
