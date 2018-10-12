PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A whole section of Phoenix came together to honor two coffee shop employees who were gunned down last Friday.
Both Zac Walter and David Bessent died, and so many people in the Roosevelt Art District knew them.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Phoenix PD: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized in double shooting]
As music spread through the speakers at The Lost Leaf, the money the bands would normally bring in on a Friday night instead went to the families of Walter and Bessent.
“I knew somebody was going to do something like this,” said Amy Sell, who knew both men personally. “I mean that’s kind of how we are around here in this community as we all rally together for each other.”
[RELATED: Phoenix coffee shop employees gunned down in Roosevelt District honored with artistic memorial]
Both men were shot last week after they left work at Jobots Coffee. Walter died on scene and Bessent died a few days later in the hospital. Police don’t know much, except that a light-colored SUV pulled away after the shooting.
Word of the benefit concert at lost leaf spread quickly among the men’s friends.
“I was like, 'definitely I need to be there,'” Sell said. “I hadn’t been able to come down here yet. I think it was just too hard to come down and i didn’t really want to go by Jobots yet.”
Other businesses are helping out, too.
“We were trying to get some paintings or artwork done so that way we could raffle them off and do all the donations for the painting to put towards the GoFundMe (accounts) for both Zac and David,” Steve Frahm, owner of Buried Treasures Crystal Shop said.
The Lost Leaf also invited people to make donations at the bar, and matched those donations all night long.
If you know anything about the shooting, Phoenix Police need to talk to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.