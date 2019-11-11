GLOBE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Globe dedicated a bench to the victims, and hundreds attended a candlelight vigil one year after a gunman opened fire at a bar, killing three people.
"Today marks the one-year anniversary of the horrific mass shooting that took place at Jammerz Bar. It's been one year," said Globe Police Chief Dale Walters to a crowd of people.
In that crowd was one of the shooting survivors, Charlie Peak.
"I feel like there is a rock or something on my heart. I'm sad," Peak said through tears. "I'm relieved in how far we've made it and how far we'll go from here, but I'm at a loss."
Peak's best friend, Ashley Sanchez, died at the hospital after the shooting.
"She's selfless, and she never made me feel alone or friendless. She's the meaning of friendship," Peak said. "There are times I want to call her, and I can't. It's so hard."
Peak's other friend, Daniel Albo, and a beloved bartender, Cristi Licano, died at the scene.
Peak was shot in the leg and now has permanent damage.
"They told me I couldn't take the brace off--not that I couldn't take it off--but I would be wearing it the rest of my life and I told them, 'haha,'" Peak said.
Peak is learning to walk without the brace and considers herself extremely lucky, all things considered.
"I mean, the fact that I'm here in the first place is a miracle," she said. "I might be able to feel [my leg] again one day, and if I don't, then I don't. And if I do, then 'yay' but I've learned how to adjust without it. It's not that much. When you step back and look, it's not that much to have to deal with."
Hundreds of people attended the bench dedication at a park near downtown Globe. They then walked to Jammerz Bar for a candlelight vigil.
"As in every great tragedy, there is light. There is that moment that inspires, that reminds us that we will, we will move forward, we will get stronger, we will. We will be Globe-Miami strong," Chief Walters said.
The suspect, Sterling Hunt, is still incarcerated, according to Globe police.
Jammerz Bar reopened after the shooting, but according to their Facebook page, they permanently closed in September.