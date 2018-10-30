(3TV/CBS 5) - Ben & Jerry's is speaking out (peacefully) against the Trump administration with its newest flavor of ice cream.
The flavor is called "Pecan Resist." It's chocolate ice cream with fudge chunks, pecans, walnuts and fudge-covered almonds.
The pint also packs a pointed message under its lid.
The message reads:
"Together, we can build a more just and equitable tomorrow. We can peacefully resist the Trump administration’s regressive and discriminatory policies and build a future that values inclusivity, equality, and justice for people of color, women, the LGBTQ community, refugees, and immigrants."
According to BenJerry.com, Pecan Resist supports four organizations that are working on the front lines of the peaceful resistance: Color of Change, Women's March, Neta and Honor the Earth.
The company says Pecan Resist celebrates activists who are resisting oppression, harmful environmental practices and injustice.
Officials at Ben & Jerry's say the company "cannot be silent in the face of policies that attack and attempt to roll back decades of progress on racial and gender equity, climate change, LGBTQ rights, and refugee and immigrant rights.”
Founded in Vermont in 1978 but currently owned by English consumer goods conglomerate Unilever, Ben & Jerry’s has not shied away from social causes. While many businesses tread lightly in politics for fear of alienating customers, the ice cream maker has taken the opposite approach.
“All of our employees here and around the world, all of the people we serve, are not only hoping, they are expecting us to speak up as businesses,” said Ben & Jerry’s CEO Matthew McCarthy.
In 2016, the company’s founders, Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, were among a group of activists who were arrested while protesting for campaign finance reform at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
Ben & Jerry’s has previously launched ice cream flavors in support of social and political change.
In 2015, Save Our Swirled debuted to bring awareness to climate change.
That same year, the company changed the name of its Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ice cream to I Dough, I Dough in celebration of the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down states’ ban on same-sex marriage.
Today we launch Pecan Resist! This flavor supports groups creating a more just and equitable nation for us all, and who are fighting President Trump’s regressive agenda. Learn more and take action here >> https://t.co/Bi8YE1FvOZ pic.twitter.com/Kr6CKBX1sc— Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) October 30, 2018
(1) comment
Ya know, you can't complain about lack of civility, and "hate speech", and "rhetoric" when you do it too. Name calling is name calling, regardless of which "side" one is on.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.