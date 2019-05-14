SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Are you a fan of Ben and Jerry's ice cream?
Well, here's the scoop! The popular brand is planning its return to the Valley with a brand new store in Scottsdale this fall.
[VIDEO: Ben & Jerry's to open shop in Scottsdale this fall]
The new Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shop is set to open at the Great Wolf Lodge Resort in Scottsdale when it opens a few months from now.
[RELATED: Great Wolf Lodge Arizona resort, indoor water park to open in October]
Best of all, you don't have to be a guest at Great Wolf Lodge to visit the Scoop Shop. Members of the public are welcome to stop by anytime for delicious sweet treats.
The Valley was previously home to two Ben & Jerry's shops, but they have both since closed.
Ben & Jerry's operates close to 600 Scoop Shops worldwide.
[RELATED: Craving cookie dough? Ben & Jerry's introduces 3 new 'cookie dough core' ice creams]
With an 85,000-square-foot indoor water park, the Great Wolf Lodge Arizona is set to open its doors to its first-ever Arizona resort near Scottsdale in October.
The resort, featuring 350 guest rooms, will begin welcoming guests on Oct. 17.
The Great Wolf Lodge is located on 18 acres of land next to Salt River Fields at Talking Stick and within the Talking Stick Entertainment District.
Standard rates will start at $199.99 per night and an overnight stay at the resort includes two days of play in the indoor water park.
[RELATED: Great Wolf Lodge Arizona to feature 13 different slides, outdoor pool]
The water park, which will be heated to 84 degrees all year long, has plenty to offer for the whole family with an assortment of body slides, tube slides, raft rides, activity pools and splash areas.
(2) comments
Not for me thank you.They can go peddle their slop in california where the fruits and nuts live.
Oh boy now we can buy their slop here!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.