Beloved porcupine 'Wilbur' has died at Out of Africa

CAMP VERDE (3TV/CBS5) -- Out of Africa Wildlife Park has lost one of its beloved and long-time residents.
Wilbur the porcupine was 12 years old, which is considered "elderly" for porcupines.
Out of Africa officials say his age caught up to him and his heart failed.
He died peacefully overnight.
Wilbur was said to be loved by all who knew him. He was known for his kind and gentle nature and for his love of snacks.
One of his favorite snacks? Mickey Mouse waffles!
Wilbur was a "prehensile tail porcupine," which means he used his tail to grasp food and other items.
Out of Africa is a wildlife park and refuge in Camp Verde. For more information, visit the park's website or Facebook page.
Out of Africa Wildlife Park
3505 W State Route 260
Camp Verde, Arizona 86322
(928) 567-2840
It is with sad and heavy hearts that we must inform everyone of the passing of Wilbur, the prehensile tail porcupine. He was very loved by all who knew him for his kind and gentle nature… https://t.co/go7h7WFZ4z— Out of Africa Park (@OutofAfricaPark) January 30, 2019
