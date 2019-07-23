PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A popular, longtime Mexican restaurant in Phoenix is closing its doors at the end of the month.
Los Compadres on Northern and 23rd avenues will be shutting down for good on July 31.
The family-owned restaurant is known for serving its Sonoran-style Mexican food in Arizona for 60 years.
A statement from the restaurant owners, David and Annie Valdivia, says Los Compadres will be transitioning to a catering and group-ordering format, but could possibly look at opening new locations in the future.
Los Compadres has a rich history in Arizona. Josephine Picazo, founder of Los Compadres, started her first restaurant in Miami in 1938. Her family worked with her as she began a legacy that would continue forward for three generations.
The family tradition was passed onto her daughters, Lucia Valdivia and Maria Estle Gama, when Los Compadres first opened in Phoenix in 1958.
Lucia and Mary worked with Josephine and their father Anselmo to establish Los Compadres on Seventh Avenue as a favorite place to get homemade family recipe Mexican food. (That location closed last fall.)
Fast-forward another 25 years, and this time, it was Lucia’s children who decided to keep the family tradition alive. With the help of her five children, Lucia opened Los Compadres on Northern Avenue near Interstate 17 in April 1985. The business, once again, quickly became the go-to place for the families in the surrounding neighborhood.
The Valdivias are expressing their gratitude to the community for more than 60 years of support and patronage.
As a thank you, they're offering a free order of sopapillas per table between Wednesday, July 24 and Wednesday, July 31.
The owners posted the following on the restaurant's Facebook page:
"To all our family, friends, and loyal customers,
Los Compadres on Northern Ave we will be closing July 31, 2019. Los Compadres will be transitioning to a catering and off-premise dining format for the near future, with sights set on new locations in coming year.
As a family we want to express our gratitude for the many years of love and support you have shown us.
We have been so blessed with the privilege and joy of operating our family's business in this location for the past 34 years.
Most importantly our business has thrived because of the PEOPLE that support it - our family, our family of employees and our customers.
As a token of our appreciation we invite you to visit us between Wednesday July 24th and Wednesday July 31st for a complimentary order of sopapillas.
With love and gratitude,
The Valdivia Family"
Where will I go to get the galloping trots now?
