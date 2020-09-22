PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Beloved Valley musician Ryan Butler, known for his role as a member of several notable heavy metal bands, is facing a life-threatening disease and is in need of a new liver.
"Kind of crummy feeling, like, you had a cold without the cold symptoms," said Butler over FaceTime from his hospital bed at St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center.
Butler has Wilson's disease, which causes a backup of copper in the liver.
It's a rare disorder that took his mother's life. Since Butler knew that it was a possibility he had the disease, he'd been careful not to use drugs or drink his entire life -- a departure from the hard-partying rock star stereotype.
"All my friends laugh because they're like, 'How are you the one that needs a liver when I'm over here drinking Jack Daniels every day and I'm fine!'" Butler joked.
Butler has been celebrated for his work, playing in the bands Landmine Marathon, Northside Kings, and others. He also started his own recording studio Arcane Digital where he was known for encouraging up and coming musicians.
"Just really into music, and making records, and getting to work with as many bigger bands as possible from around the world," Butler said.
Now the music world that Butler thrived in is coming to his aid.
"It's heartbreaking. It's nothing you want to see your friend or anyone that you know go through," said Matt Martinez, Butler's friend and bandmate.
And while Butler is expected to get a new liver, his expenses are piling up.
"This recovery could take six to 12 months plus," Martinez said.
So he organized a GoFundMe for Butler, and is planning to hold a virtual concert with proceeds going Butler's recovery fund on Nov. 21.
"Phenomenal outpouring of support from friends, from people we met on tour, people that we interacted with in releasing records," Martinez said.
Butler says he's been blown away by the support.
"Got kind of an outpouring of love overall online," Butler said. "And it just keeps you going."