GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- On Saturday, the Arizona Coyotes announced the passing of a well-known parking lot attendant, who worked for the organization for more than ten years.
Lou Monaco, often called "Sweet Lou" worked as a parking lot attendant for the stadium for 11 years and was friends with fans and players alike.
Monaco's niece, Linda Wilson, says Lou lived with her for the past seven years and helped take care of him. Wilson said Lou became close friends with several Arizona sports stars over the years. She said former Diamondbacks outfielder Luis Gonzales visited Lou a couple of weeks ago and that they talked and laughed about old times.
Another good friend of Monaco's, former Coyotes right wing Shane Doan, would often call and check in on his condition. Wilson said she spoke with Doan, who called last night. She said although Lou's condition had been declining for the past two weeks, when she told him Doan had called, Lou repeated, "Shane Doan, Shane Doan..." before continuing down the hallway with his walker.
Wilson said Lou passed away peacefully in his sleep overnight.
The Arizona Coyotes released the following statement in regards to Monaco's passing:
We are saddened to hear of the passing of Lou Monaco, our parking lot attendant from 1996 - 2017. “Sweet Lou” loved every player and every player loved him back. He was and will always be, part of our Pack.