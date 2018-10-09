GLENDALE (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two games into the season and the Arizona Coyotes are still looking for their first win. You can bet goalie Annti Raanta will let his team know that things have to change.
"In the past I've been too scared to say something," said the Coyotes goaltender at media day. "If I don't say it right in English then somebody starts making fun of me. Those days are over."
The Coyotes have been shut out the first two games of the season. Raanta gave up three goals on opening night in Dallas but only one in a home loss to Anaheim.
Although he missed a game due to a car accident a season ago, Raanta finished second in the league in save percentage, earning a three-year contract extension.
“From last year, you learn what it takes when you play a lot of games. You know what to do and what to eat," said Raanta, who tried to add more muscle in the off season. "You have to have lots of drinks and stuff like that. Not drinks, like water. Not any mojitos or anything like that.”
Raanta is all business when his mask goes down. When the mask comes up, he has a sharp sense of humor. He's more than happy to laugh at himself, after a situation with scorpions at his house last season.
“First question is how many scorpions have you had in here?" said Raanta about what he looks for in a house. "Or, has there been snakes or coyotes, javelinas or mountain lions.”
He mentioned that he might invest in a helicopter with his three-year $12.75 million extension.
All kidding aside, Raanta is focused on helping Arizona make a playoff run this season.
First, the Coyotes need to collect their first win. Their next chance is Wednesday in Anaheim.
