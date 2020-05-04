->> Click here to watch 3TV News Live
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - Just when you thought 2020 couldn’t get worse you probably started seeing posts about the terrifyingly huge ‘murder hornets’ online. The insects have been spotted in the U.S for the first time ever.
The Asian giant hornet looks like a monster. It can be as much as 2 inches long, and with enough stings its powerful venom could be deadly to a human.
“They can sting multiple times and as a result they know that they’re able to sting and it makes them a little more aggressive to begin with,” Mesa beekeeper Derrick Shields said.
The species is also a huge predatory threat to bees. “They can decimate a colony of honeybees – about 30,000 – in a matter of hours, Shields said.
He says any species of hornet is already a concern for beekeepers but especially this type. He thinks the nickname ‘murder hornet’ is an apt one, considering they rip the heads off adult bees so they can feed on the young in a hive.
In some places with extreme winters, honeybees may be hibernating for about half the year. But in Arizona, honeybees are active anywhere from 9 to 11 months a year, which could give the ‘murder hornets’ more access to food.
Entomologists at the University of Arizona say you shouldn’t worry about swarms of murder hornets here, though.
“These hornets have not been seen here and we are not sure if these hornets would find our climate amenable,” said Katy Prudic, an assistant professor in the university’s School of Natural Resources and the Environment. “And in the Pacific Northwest it will remain to be seen if these hornets establish permanent colonies, reproduce and multiply. Right now, they are behaving quite differently than they do in Asia, becoming active in December instead of April. This change could help or hurt these hornets.”
Prudic also says the hornets play an important role in their ecosystems, and even keep natural colony nesting bee populations strong and viable. But that doesn’t mean they belong here.
“I think we should be worried enough to do everything we can to keep these hornets in check and exterminate them from North America,” said associate professor of entomology Wendy Moore. “We also should learn everything we can from entomologists and beekeepers in Asia, as they have valuable insights regarding how to control these insects and their effects on humans and bees.”
Shields wonders if the ‘murder hornets’ will be any match for our more aggressive Africanized, or killer bees. “The Africanized bees might have a stronghold against them, being able to have a much more defensive behavior against hornets,” he said.
Scientists will be watching to see if the hornets build permanent colonies in the U.S. and how well they reproduce here. “We're only in the first inning of this story. We won't know how they interact with humans in North America until we've done a bit more research on them,” Moore said.