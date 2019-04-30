PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Springtime in Arizona means warming temperatures, and more active bee populations, which means you might run into a swarm if you’re not careful.
“Bees are designed to split,” said beekeeper Audra Waddle with AZ Queen Bee. “Once they’ve become a big giant colony, they split in two.”
One half will stay put as the other half will venture out in the world, taking advantage of springtime flowers and mild temperatures.
Swarms that are relocating will clump onto tree branches or bushes before finding a permanent home.
So, what do you do if you stumble upon a swarm of bees?
Waddle says you need to get away as quickly as you can. If the bees follow you, Waddle recommends you turn a sharp corner so they lose track of you.
“If you run around a building, like a corner of a building, some of them will lose track of you,” Waddle said.
However, Waddle notes that most bees are pretty calm.
On Tuesday, Waddle worked on a group of bees that took residence underneath a shed in Phoenix. They became a nuisance to the homeowner.
If bees decide to settle down near your home, Waddle says you should call a beekeeper like her to come and get them.
Waddle relocates the bees far from humans by taking care of them and harvesting their honey.
