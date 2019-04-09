PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Social media is buzzing about the number of bee attacks reported over the past few days.
A girl's soccer team was attacked at Pecos Park in Ahwatukee Monday night, according to a parent's Facebook post.
The 8-year-old and 9-year-old girls were practicing around 6 p.m. when all of a sudden they were attacked by a swarm of bees.
[WATCH: Bad year for bee attacks in Phoenix area]
A mother reported that two players, three younger siblings and four moms were stung multiple times.
A Yuma man died after being stung multiple times over the weekend. He was trying to remove a hive from his backyard.
Mike Boyle of Burns Pest Elimination said that they have been bombarded with bee calls this week.
Boyle said that you should never try and remove a hive on your own; always call a professional for help.
Bees are probably the smallest creatures on the list of venomous animals in Arizona. But don't let their size fool you.
Every year, we hear about numerous bee attacks, some with tragic outcomes.
Last year, for example, three puppies died after a bee attack at a Glendale home. A woman and her toddler were stung, as well.
Bees are tenacious, especially when they're riled up.
[WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Bee safety 101]
A Glendale man and his neighbor learned that the hard way when they were attacked by bees last May.
“I was scooping them out of my eyes. I was scooping them out of my ears,” Steve Mullins said. He was stung about 50 times.
“I literally got jumped by bees,” his neighbor said. “I got stung about 30 times -- head face and arms ...."
[WATCH: 'We've got mean bees," Phoenix bee expert says]
[RELATED: 30,000 bees set up honeycomb in north Phoenix attic]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.