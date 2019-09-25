SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Usually, it's the long lines at government offices that make you squirm, but in this case, it's bedbugs.
More than 100 state employees are being told to work from home because of a bedbug infestation at the Department of Economic Security in Surprise.
Officials with the Arizona Department of Economic Security say the bugs were found at a leased office near 115th Avenue and Bell Road.
“Oh I can’t believe it, I’m scared of death of bedbugs but I’ve never had to deal with them,” said one woman trying to drop off files.
As the building gets treated by pest control, 135 employees were given the option to either work from home or at another DES office.
Arizona's Family caught dozens of people who showed up at the facility throughout the day hoping to get some assistance, but were a little confused.
“but yeah this is pretty inconvenient,” said one client.
“Of course that surprises me absolutely, well maybe not, maybe in one way, I mean they get all kinds of people who come through here, people bring things in,” said another client.
DES said the health and safety of their clients and staff is top priority, which is why they chose to their doors for the time being.
Officials said people in the Surprise area can visit either the Glendale or Peoria locations.
The Surprise location will remain closed until Monday, Sept. 30.