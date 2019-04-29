ORACLE, AZ, (3TV/CBS5) -- Three baby bear cubs were rescued Monday morning after a car crash north of Oracle that left their mama dead.
According to the Department of Public Safety, troopers from District 6 in Oracle, responded to a crash involving a car and a bear on SR-77 at Dudleyville.
The mother bear was killed instantly after she was struck by the car.
[VIDEO: 3 cubs rescued after mama was hit by a car]
But the troopers were able to capture the trio of now-orphaned cubs and turn the babies over to the Arizona Game and Fish Department in Tucson. The Hayden Police Department as well as a witness in the area helped corral the cubs.
The cubs were evaluated, then sent to the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in Scottsdale.
There, the cubs will receive rehab and get ready to be potentially released back into the wild.
A first responder who was scratched on the forearm while rescuing the cubs was taken to Oro Valley Hospital for treatment.
Behold the rescued cubs! These are the cubs that a @Arizona_DPS trooper saved today after their mom was hit and killed by a car. He put them in his patrol car to prevent them getting hit too. They're now being treated at the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center #azfamily pic.twitter.com/NyuiQdoBLW— Ryan Simms (@RyanTVNews) April 29, 2019
This morning, troopers from District 6, Oracle, responded to a crash involving a bear on SR-77 at Dudleyville. The bear was deceased. With help, the trooper was able to capture the bear’s 3 cubs and turned them over @azgfd. #CourteousVigilance pic.twitter.com/2g7ZTGaYBK— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) April 29, 2019
