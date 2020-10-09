PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The coronavirus pandemic might have cancelled the Arizona State Fair this year, but you can still go see some concerts at the fairgrounds... in your car.

The company CBF Productions is offering a series of "Concerts in Your Car" at the fairgrounds this fall, featuring some big acts, including fan favorite The Beach Boys.

Think of it as a live concert meets a drive-in movie. The socially-distanced shows will take place in the parking lot of the state fairgrounds. The bands will perform on an outdoor, in-the-round stage.

Here's the concert schedule so far: (More concerts could be added.)

Friday, Oct. 16 - Tower of Power ( 8 p.m.)

Saturday, Oct. 17 - Third Eye Blind (8:30 p.m.)

Friday, Oct. 23 - Sublime with Rome (8:30 p.m.)

Sunday, Oct. 25 - The Beach Boys (8 p.m.)

Friday, Oct. 31 - Aaron Lewis and Sully Erna (8:30 p.m.)

Friday, Nov. 13 - 311 (5:30 & 8:30 p.m.)

The promoter is also presenting a series of "Movies in Your Car" at the fairgrounds. Just a like a drive-in, you can pull up and watch your favorite flick (many of them Halloween-themed) from the comfort of your car.

The schedule of movies so far is:

Wednesday, Oct. 14 - Ghostbusters

Tuesday, Oct. 20 -- Scream

Wed., Oct. 21 - The Sandlot

Wednesday, Oct. 28 -- The Blair Witch Project

Thursday, Oct. 29 - Halloween

To keep everyone safe, there will be plenty of distance between you and the surrounding vehicles. All guests will be asked to remain in/by their vehicles, practice social distancing, and wear masks whenever outside the car.

Restrooms and concessions will be available. Security will strictly enforcing all safety guidelines. Event staff will also be wearing PPE (personal protective equipment) as required by CDC guidelines.

No tickets will be sold in person at the show. Instead, you must pre-purchase tickets online. You only have to buy one ticket per car. All tickets are general admission based on a color section and row number. Parking spots will not be assigned, and vehicles will be assigned spots on arrival on a first-come, first-served basis in their section.

You can enter the fairgrounds at the main entrance located at 1826 W McDowell Road. Concerts will be about 75 minutes long.

All the information is available online.