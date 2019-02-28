GILBERT, AZ - Exterminators have been called in to deal with an invasion of bats at Perry High School.
School officials said the bats moved in when a new building was constructed.
Exterminators with 30 years of experience have been brought in to get the bats out.
Students said the whole situation has quickly become the talk of the school.
"Especially in the 'C' building, right where the bats are. Everybody's kinda confused, kinda scared. It's just crazy," said Olivia Alexander, a freshman at Perry High School.
No students or teachers have been bitten by any of the bats.
Additionally, inspectors said the bats are healthy and do not have any diseases.
According to school workers, the effort to get rid of the bats simply involves moving them instead of killing them.
That is because in Arizona it is still illegal to kill bats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.