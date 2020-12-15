PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With ten days until Christmas, Arizona food banks are looking for more donations and Bashas' supermarket located near 7th Street and Missouri, is collecting donations.
From 7:30 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Bashas' is asking Arizonans to drive up and donate items to local food banks. They will be collecting the items from your car so you don't even have to go inside.
Trey Basha will be be present at the event to announce that the supermarket will match customer donations up to $10,000. The customer donations can be made at any register. Wells Fargo's Lead Regional President, Don Pearson, is expected to announce a $200,000 donation to Feeding America food banks as well.
Volunteers from four food banks will there collecting money, non-perishable food items.
90 Bashas' and Food City locations throughout Arizona will be collecting non-perishable donations inside the store Tuesday. Customers can make monetary donations through December 31st at any register.
For more information, visit Bashas' website here.