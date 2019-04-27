CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A local girl scout is hoping to bring some smiles to seniors' faces by performing the music they love.
Brianna Persiani and several other girls from Basha High School are singing at senior living communities across the Valley.
Brianna Persiani tells us her own grandmother was the inspiration for the group.
"She's 90 years old and still lives at home in her house by herself, very strong and independent lady," Persiani said.
But Persiani said that also comes with challenges.
"When my family isn't able to go over there and spend time with her, she gets very lonely," Persiani said. So she created a club at Basha High School. They perform for nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
"We sing the good ole tunes they grew up with to trigger those positive memories," Persiani said.
Persiani said she's even gotten to perform for her Grandma, which she said was extra rewarding.
"It blew her mind away that we would do that for her," Persiani said.
They get performance experience, volunteer hours, and the satisfaction knowing they're helping others.
"They're singing along they're nodding their heads, stomping their feet a little bit," Persiani said.
And Persiani is now the recipient of the Girl Scouts' most prestigious award - the Gold Award.
"They have to discover a problem in their community and not only tackle this problem but create a sustainable change with a solution," said Bianca Navarete with the Girl Scouts of Arizona-Cactus-Pine Council.
"You have to be really be dedicated and focused to accomplish this," Persiani said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.