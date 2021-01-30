PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) You might notice some colorful parachutes floating down from Camelback Mountain Saturday. Two men are spending at least 10 hours hiking up the Echo Canyon Trail and BASE jumping down to the ground -- 22 times.
That number -- 22 -- is significant. Tristan Wimmer, the Marine Corps veteran who organized the event, said it represents the number of veterans who take their own lives each day. Wimmer knows all too well how dark invisible war wounds can be.
He lost his brother Kiernan, also a Marine Corps vet, to suicide in 2015. For almost a decade, Kiernan battled depression and anxiety stemming from a traumatic brain injury.
"My family helplessly watched as his injury deteriorated his quality of life, causing him to become emotional, mercurial, and violent," Wimmer says on 22Jumps.org.
While Wimmer lives in Texas now, he grew up in the Phoenix area and went to Moon Valley High School. He knows Camelback Mountain very well and said he and his brother used to BASE jump off it together.
Saturday's event honors the memories of Kiernan and all of the other veterans who have taken their own lives.
Because Wimmer recently had ACL surgery, he won’t be doing the hiking and jumping this year. His friends Adam Krum and Adam Ghannoum will take on the challenge with hopes it raises money for Cohen Veterans Bioscience. The organization focuses on TBI research that will help make brain trauma more detectable and treatable.
Krum is a Marine Corps veteran who served with Wimmer. He lost four Marines from his platoon to suicide in the last four years. He finds therapy in the BASE-jumping community.
Ghannoum does not have a military background but supports Wimmer any way he can.
#22Jumps is happening now! Marine Veteran Adam Krum and Adam Ghannoum will BASE jump from Camelback Mountain 22 times to take action for all who suffer from the invisible wound of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). Show your support by donating: https://t.co/9TSw7e4hY1 pic.twitter.com/VSM99Su6VM— Cohen Veterans Bioscience (@cohenbioscience) January 30, 2021