SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A small business owner in Scottsdale is full of relief after receiving financial support from Barstool Funds. Kevin Redden has owned Pony Express Cleaners for 15 years but the pandemic has devastated his business. 

"We are down about 75 percent. We are heavily [tied to] tourism. We do 35 to 40 hotels which have been totally empty," said Kevin Redden. 

As of Monday night, the media company Barstool Sports has raised more than $8 million to help small businesses survive the pandemic. On Christmas Day, Redden learned his business was one of them. 

Redden said he feels like the world is lifted off his shoulders. He hopes others contribute to the fund to help other struggling small businesses fighting to stay afloat. If you would like to donate, just visit their website.

 

