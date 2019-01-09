SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) - For the last 30 years car enthusiasts from all over the world have come to Westworld in Scottsdale for the Barrett-Jackson collector car auction.
"This year is a record with over 1,800 cars for auction and only two cars have reserve," Craig Jackson, Chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson.
The world-class auction has evolved over the years.
“The auction used to start there and then the tents of cars went back there so this was the opening gate and there was stuff out where the polo fields out there," said Jackson.
It takes thousands of people to put it all together.
"We start the day after thanksgiving" said Jackson.
Filling the 386 acres with cars, vendors, food and nightclubs.
"The huge auction arena seats about 15,000," said Jackson.
They also have an area for the kids called stem city.
"It's really to get kids to understand the science, engineering and mathematics and all thing technology and cars are getting a lot of tech these days," said Jackson.
New this year, three nights of freestyle bull fighting.
"They get out one on one with the bull and get judged on how close they get, and the tricks they do with the bull," said Jackson.
And it's not just cars being auctioned.
"We will be selling 1,600 authentic Automobilla on no reserve," said Jackson.
From neon signs to gas pumps to jukeboxes.
"If you bought yourself a man cave and got all blank walls we can help you" said Jackson.
For Barrett-Jackson chairman and CEO Craig Jackson the auction is all about family.
"What's great is to see a grandfather, father and son here. The generations of family members bonding over cars, coming together. I like the people I like the energy I like the surprises. The smiles I see on people’s faces that is what it is all about," said Jackson.
Barrett-Jackson runs Jan. 12 to Jan. 20.
