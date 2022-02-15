Barclays US Consumer Bank is hosting 'Small Business Big Wins' promotion

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Barclays US Consumer Bank announced Tuesday that they will once again being hosting their special promotion that will help support small business owners.
The promotion, "Small Business Big Wins," is designed to boost small businesses that have stories that show how the COVID-19 pandemic changed their business forever, per a press release from PRNewswire.
The promotion invites small buinesses to share their stories at BarclaysSmallBizBigWins.com. They will have the chance to win $60,000 or one of the other cash prices. The content ends March 11.
"Small businesses have been dramatically impacted by our ever-changing environment over the past two years, and many small business owners have compelling stories to tell," said Nancy Parnella, Director of US Business Cards at Barclays. "At Barclays, we recognize that small businesses are the engine of the American economy and are a vital resource worth supporting and protecting. We want to hear their stories and provide some much-needed financial support."
Ten finalists will be selected for qualified entries submitted by the March 11 deadline. The public will be able to vote for their favorite small business from April 13 to April 22.
Prize breakdown
- One Grand Prize of $60,000
- One 2nd Place Prize of $40,000
- One 3rd Place Prize of $20,000
- Seven Runner-Up Prizes of $5,000 each
- 50 Sweepstakes Prizes of $2,000 each
For more information or to enter, visit BarclaysSmallBizBigWins.com.