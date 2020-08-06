PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Banner Health said it's "upskilled" around 700 employees to help with the surge of COVID-19 patients.
Banner Baywood Medical Center nurse Ember Lushine said it basically means employees learned new skills very quickly.
"It's mind blowing that we've got to the point where we've had to do this in a time like this," said Lushine.
When Banner called for help in the ICU, Lushine said she volunteered.
"I just felt like in a time of need, it's my job to step up and be there for these people," said Lushine.
She went from working in progressive care to the ICU, starting her training in April.
"It was a crash course for all of us," said Lushine. "The basic training that we went through was three 12-hour shifts with ICU nurses in there, in the rooms with them."
Her job is to help support those ICU nurses.
"It's a whole different level of nursing that we didn't expect to have to go through," said Lushine.
She says the ICU nurses have been great mentors.
"As much as we are stressed out and kind of overwhelmed with the surge of COVID patients, I think most nurses banded together and really took this as a learning opportunity."
Lushine said she enjoys the challenge.