SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Banner Health announced Monday they will be opening a new sports medicine center in Scottsdale at the end of 2022.
The center will be focused on providing sports-related medical care, athletic performance training and improvement.
It will be located near the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community area near Top Golf and Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, according to a press release from Banner Health.
The center will work with their existing partnership with local athletic teams including the Arizona Diamondbacks, Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury, and the University of Arizona.
“Athletes have unique needs related to their fitness training, injury prevention and injury recovery. They require specialized and focused care, which we are dedicated to providing in a convenient location,” said Evan Lederman, MD. head of Banner’s Orthopedic Sports Medicine program. “We are very excited to develop this facility to anchor our sports medicine services in Arizona, where athletes of all ages will benefit from our ability to provide comprehensive sports medicine care.”
Services will include orthopedics and sports medicine, a surgery center, physical therapy, imaging, a concussion center, performance training, nutrition and sports psychology.