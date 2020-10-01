PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Artificial intelligence is now being used at Banner Health to help doctors make life-saving decisions when treating stroke patients. "It's absolutely saving lives," said Dr. Jeremy Payne, Medical Director for the Comprehensive Stroke Program at Banner University Medical Center.
Stroke patients have blocked blood flow to the brain, and the longer it's blocked, the more damage is done. "I like to think of a stroke as being a little bit like to come home and find your house on fire," Dr. Payne said.
But before doctors can help, they need to know where in the brain the blockage is located. So they place the patient in a CT scanner to take cross-sectional images of the brain. "It really is looking for that needle in a haystack," Dr. Payne said.
Normally, a person would have to sift through the images to find the blockage, which takes a lot of time. But that's where this new tech comes in. Called "Viz," it uses machine learning to quickly scan through all of the images taken of the patient's brain, identify where the blockage is, and alert doctors at a stroke center so the patient can be rushed over and helped.
"The software doesn't get tired, it doesn't need to find its glasses or find WiFi somewhere or find a cup of coffee so it can see straight," Dr. Payne said. "It's just looked at millions and millions of CT scans by now and it's been trained to identify what it's interested in. You know, where is there a blockage in the brain?"
This tech has been used here at Banner University Medical Center and a few other Banner hospitals since mid-summer. Dr. Payne says they're hoping to have it rolled out system-wide over the next few months.