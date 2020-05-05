PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Banner Health released a coloring page to keep kids occupied during the pandemic while also teaching them about water safety.

"We already had three kids drown already this year and we only had a total of five last year," said Tracey Fejt, an registered nurse at Cardon Children's Medical Center and Banner Desert. "We have to remember, it's getting super hot. It's hot already and kids are drawn to water and they know water is a cool place to go. So they try to get out there and they will try to get in it. They are definitely attracted to that water."

Fejt, who is also the injury prevention coordinator and the secretary for the Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona, designed the coloring page so that both the kids and the adults can take away the lessons it portrays.

"I wanted to make sure the picture showed exactly what we wanted it to show, so that's why I said the barrier had to be in there, the life jackets would be perfect and then we definitely wanted that parent at the edge of the pool," Fejt said.

Fejt says pools should have a self-latching, self-locking gate around them. She also suggests having locks higher up on the door so the child cannot reach. She said these steps alone can save lives as it is not always possible to watch your kids around the clock.

"If I sit there and tell you to watch your kids 24 hours a day, eye to eye, that's not going to happen, because we all are doing multiple things. So instead of watching them 24 hours a day, make sure you have those barriers," Fejt said, adding that the pandemic is adding another obstacle to parents. "Parents are playing three roles. They're having to be a parent, they're having to work from home and they're also having to be teachers and that can be a stressful time."

+3 Double checking your pool's safety barriers There are several factors that go into pool safety that people don't realize. Like doors, for example.

The coloring page also shows that the children are wearing life jackets.

Fejt says parents should be trained in full CPR and enroll their kids in swim lessons. Although, she adds, just swim lessons won't necessarily prevent a drowning, as it can happen to anyone.

You can download the coloring page and learn more about water safety here.