PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Police Department needs you to help identify a suspect who robbed a US Bank on Thursday afternoon around 3:30.
It happened at the Safeway grocery store near the intersection of 51st Avenue and Baseline Road, police said.
According to a new alert from Phoenix PD, the robber used a simulated bomb, which he left behind when he ran away.
The store was evacuated as a safety precaution while the bomb squad took a look at the device.
Detectives released a photo of the man. They believe him to be in his 50s. Phoenix PD did not provide any specifics.
The Phoenix Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding the incident to call 602-262-6141. For anonymous information, individuals can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can use 480-TESTIGO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.