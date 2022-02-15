TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Thousands of bank branches across the country closed in 2021, and the closures continue this year. Bank of America recently told customers its branch at 1801 E. Southern Ave. in Tempe is now permanently closed. It's just one example of the shift in consumer banking.
"More and more routine transactions are taking place online or on your phone, so as a result, branch traffic is not only down significantly over the years, but it's also changed," explained Greg McBride, the chief financial analyst for Bankrate. "Less and less are people using branches for routine transactions. Instead, it's become more and more for consultative type services."
In response, banks are consolidating branches. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, a net 2,126 bank branches closed across the country in 2020. That was a record until 2021, when a net 2,927 branches closed. Nationwide, Wells Fargo closed a net 267 branch locations last year, the most of any bank. In Arizona, a net 26 branches closed in 2021.
Although there were record-breaking branch closures hastened by the COVID-19 pandemic, McBride says bank branches are not going away. "Branches are going to continue to be a very vital part of banking," he said. But you will see changes.
"You've seen some designs that have evolved, some using almost like a concierge when you come in the door to make sure you get to the right person," McBride said. "I think you'll see more of that, and also incorporating more technology. Video conferencing is also going to be very common in branches, so yes, you may have a consultation in a branch, but you may be all still using video equipment to do that."
If your bank branch closes, AARP suggests you search for the next closest location to you to make sure it's close enough. You also should evaluate your bank's online offerings to see if they suit your needs and confirm that you still have access to fee-free ATMs. If you need branch services, you might want to consider moving your account to a different bank, AARP said.
If you have a safe deposit box at a branch that is closing, the bank will contact you so you can decide where to move your belongings.