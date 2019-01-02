PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The fight over light rail expansion in south Phoenix rolls on.
The expansion was approved late last year by the City Council, but a group has since turned in signatures for a ballot measure halting that. Now that has a hit a roadblock.
"The light rail is not cost effective at this time," said Susan Gudino. She is worried the light rail expansion will impact emergency services getting to her neighborhood. And some businesses are worried fewer lanes will mean fewer customers. Gudino's group. "Building A Better Phoenix," is behind the new initiative.
"Stop the light rail and reallocate that money throughout all of the city for infrastructure," Gudino said. They're planning for it to be on the August ballot and they recently turned in 40,000 signatures.
"We want to re-put it to vote and let them have an informed decision," she said.
"It's going to influence existing light rail," said David Martin, president of the Arizona Chapter of Associated General Contractors, which is suing Gudino's group.
"The way the ballot initiative is written today, expenditures to existing light rail cannot be done, and they did not articulate that when they were circulating their petitions," Martin said. The lawsuit also said they broke the law.
"The statute is clear folks cannot be paid per signature," Martin said.
The attorney for "Building a Better Phoenix" said that law only applies to state initiatives, but the lawsuit argues it also applies to municipal ones.
Gudino calls this lawsuit frivolous.
"They're reaching and they're grabbing, it's just a waste of time," Gudino said.
Once "Building A Better Phoenix" receives this lawsuit, they will have some time to respond.
(1) comment
Stop the trolley and build the wall.
