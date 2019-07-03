PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – A 3-year-old bald eagle was released back into the wild on June 24 at Horseshoe Lake after healing from a broken leg.
The bird was first found with a shattered femur at a Queen Creek dairy farm in February.
If the condition were left untreated, the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) said the bird would have died.
Liberty Wildlife conducted x-rays that determined the severity of the eagle’s injury, the x-rays showed the lower part of its leg was a “shattered mess.”
The bald eagle underwent a 45-minute surgery to repair the damage, requiring a metal rod and screws.
The road to recovery lasted four months at Liberty Wildlife. The team at AZGFD and Liberty Wildlife placed a transmitter on the eagle’s back to track its movements upon release.
Last week, the transmitter indicated the eagle traveled 22 miles north of the Horseshoe Lake release site.
For more information about Arizona Game and Fish Department, visit www.azgfd.gov.
To learn more about Liberty Wildlife, visit www.libertywildlife.org.
