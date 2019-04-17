VERDE RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Game and Fish Department says the future looks bright for bald eagles in the Grand Canyon State.
“The population is doing really well,” said Arizona Game and Fish eagle field projects coordinator Kyle McCarty. “But still here in Arizona, it’s a small population.”
After bald eagles flew close to the brink of extinction back in the 70s, there are now 88 mating pairs in Arizona.
That’s thanks to conservation efforts put in place by Arizona Game and Fish.
Wednesday, state biologists were banding two nestlings along the Verde River – placing labeled metal hoops around the birds’ ankles.
“They look like they’re in really good shape,” said raptor management coordinator Kenneth Jacobson, who’d climbed up in a large cottonwood to retrieve the two birds.
The bands don’t hurt the bald eagles. In fact, they’re vital to the species' survival as biologists collect information about them.
“So we can track these birds for the rest of their lives,” Jacobson said. “It gives us an idea of how long they’re living, where they came from, how far they’re going to, where they build their own nest.”
Though it takes more than bands to protect the bald eagle. Eduardo Martinez-Leyva is a “nest watcher,” camping near where the birds were hatched.
“We stay in the area for as long as they need us to watch the nest,” Martinez-Leyva said.
Wednesday, Martinez-Leyva was able to participate in the banding and said it was a special feeling to be with the birds that he’d been watching for so long.
“Being able to hold these chicks, and know that they are OK, that they are healthy, they are growing, it fills me,” Martinez-Leyva said.
