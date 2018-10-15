PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Do you bake the best pie in Arizona?
Rock Springs Café is hosting the “Pie of the Century” contest. Judges will vote on the best pie recipe, but you need to enter the contest by Monday, October 15.
The winning pie will be included in the Rock Springs Café pie line-up for one year and will also receive a $1,000 prize.
To enter in the contest, click here.
The contest is open to anyone living in Arizona.
Rock Springs Café is located thirty minutes north of Phoenix, off of Interstate 17 in Black Canyon City.
