SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A shed fire spread to two homes in a Scottsdale neighborhood early Tuesday morning.
The fire broke out around midnight at a house near Pima Road and McDonald Drive.
According to firefighters on the scene, the fire started when people burned a stump in their backyard. That fire spread to the house and into the garage of the home next door. That home was built in the 1960s. The woman living there, who is the original owner, escaped unhurt.
Firefighters from Scottsdale, Tempe, Phoenix and Mesa fire departments were able to put out both fires. Both homes sustained "significant damage" and are still without power this morning, according to the Scottsdale Fire Department. While no injuries were reported, the residents cannot go home until their houses can be repaired.
Scottsdale, Tempe, Phoenix and Mesa Fire Departments are currently on scene of a double house fire in the area of 87th Street and Berridge. Crews will be on scene for an extended period of time. PIO is available on scene. pic.twitter.com/7A09dm0QDG— Scottsdale Fire Department (@ScottsdaleFire) September 8, 2020