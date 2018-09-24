GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5 and AP) —
First-year Arizona Cardinals Coach Steve Wilks is doing what's necessary to jumpstart an offense that has scored only 20 points in three games.
Wilks on Monday named backup and first- round pick Josh Rosen the starting quarterback for Sunday's home game against Seattle.
Rosen made his NFL debut Sunday in Glendale in relief of starter Sam Bradford.
Bradford is the nine-year veteran threw two touchdowns in the first half of Sunday's 16-14 loss to Chicago.
His second half, however, was a complete nightmare, turning the ball over three times, leading to 13 Chicago points. Through three games, all losses, Bradford is completing 62.5 percent of his passes for only 400 yards, with two touchdowns and four interceptions.
In Rosen's relief appearance, he completed 4 of 7 passes for 36 yards with one interception.
Considered the Cardinals Quarterback of the future, Rosen, the former UCLA Quarterback, was drafted by Arizona with the 10th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.
The 21 year-old played well in the preseason and gets the reigns of the Arizona offense that desperately needs help.
Rosen trotted onto the field in the fourth quarter to a rousing ovation Sunday. Arizona Cardinals fans, tired of watching their team’s offense sputter for most of three games, were thrilled to see the rookie quarterback finally get his shot.
The hopes of a winning drive rose with a couple of quick completed passes. Seconds later, those aspirations were dashed with the same kind of mistake that put the Cardinals behind in the first place.
Thrust into a difficult position, Rosen failed to lead Arizona’s beleaguered offense to a comeback, throwing an interception on his fifth NFL pass in the Cardinals’ 16-14 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
“I guess you could say I’m kind of content that I got to get out there and sort of understand and get the feel of a real NFL game, but I definitely could play a lot better,” Rosen said. “I’m looking forward to getting better in the weeks to come.”
Bradford was expected to give Arizona a smooth transition in place of the retired Carson Palmer and serve as a mentor to Rosen, the Cardinals’ quarterback of the future. Signed to a two-year, $20 million contract in the offseason, Bradford has turned in three uninspiring performances with the Cardinals (0-3), racking up turnovers while Arizona’s offense has bogged down.
Wilks stuck by his starter following the first two games, but brought in Rosen after Bradford opened the second half with two interceptions and a fumble.
“Obviously disappointed in the turnovers,” said Bradford, who finished with 157 yards on 13 of 19 passes. “I felt like I put our team in a bad spot the second half today.”
Rosen, the 10th overall pick of this year’s draft, completed his first three passes to move Arizona near midfield, but underthrew Christian Kirk along the sideline and was intercepted by Bryce Callahan.
Arizona’s defense held, giving the ball back to Rosen and the offense with 43 seconds, rekindling hope of a miracle comeback. It fell flat instead.
Rosen dodged one big mistake when the interception return for a touchdown was called back on a penalty, but the Cardinals’ last-ditch effort ended when he was sacked before he could attempt a pass.
“I thought he looked pretty good, inconsistent in the end,” Wilks said.
The Cardinals could use some consistency at this point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.