PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gun control. Mental illness. They’re often the first two topics to come up when discussing mass shootings.
President Trump said he wants to see legislation provide "strong background checks,” and said it was “mental illness” that pulled the trigger.
Go into any gun shop in Arizona and you'll be given the same form.
The federal background check asks you several specific questions, including: Have you ever been convicted of a felony or domestic violence? Have you ever been committed to a mental institution or found incompetent by a judge? Do you use illegal drugs? Are you a U.S. citizen?
Then this form is sent to the FBI, and if approved, can sometimes come back in seconds.
While politicians debate strengthening these procedures, Bridger Kimball with Caswells Shooting Range says preventing a tragedy won’t always be solved by looking at a person's past.
All of the recent mass shooters passed these background checks.
“They hadn't snapped before. They had a non-criminal history, a clean record,” said Kimball. “That would be like predicting the future. You can't really tell."
The American Psychological Association says only a very small percentage of violent acts are committed by people diagnosed with mental illness.
"They say something's not right, and they're correct. They are not healthy. But it’s not because they're depressed that they're reaching out and acting in violent ways,” said Valley Psychologist Melissa Estavillo.
“That person is not healthy in their thinking process. They're not healthy in their social skills. They're not healthy in the way they're engaging with their environment and fixing problems."
Estavillo worries connecting people with mental illness to mass shootings put a stigma on coming forward to get professional help.
"I think if society understood this, we could come up with a solution to the problem. I think we could have more robust research. I think we can invest more money in the types of solutions that would be necessary, and actually fix these problems,” said Estavillo.
As our nation tries to process the unthinkable yet again, it is clearer than ever that we are facing a public health crisis of gun violence & we must focus on finding evidence-based solutions to address it.Full statement, APA President @TigerBingham: https://t.co/48W7Fm4pX1 pic.twitter.com/QJeLbua50Q— American Psychological Association (@APA) August 4, 2019
“Blaming mental illness for the gun violence in our country is simplistic & inaccurate and goes against the scientific evidence currently available.”Statement from APA CEO @ArthurCEvans in reaction to @POTUS’ comments on gun violence & mental illness: https://t.co/1uxpyGEqB9 pic.twitter.com/WzJUXVhVhH— American Psychological Association (@APA) August 5, 2019
Both agree there is no cut and dry solution.
For now, Kimball says they also have to listen to their gut when it comes to sales.
“Yeah, I’ve turned away people. We've turned away people to shoot. You know, ‘I don’t think you're in the right state of mind to go shooting today.’” Kimball said. “I think that's important for a responsible firearms seller not to deny somebody their right to purchase a gun, but to at least be the front line. The form is one thing and the salespeople are another thing."
