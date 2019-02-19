GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - AJ Pollock didn’t consider the Diamondbacks-Dodgers rivalry when he signed a five-year contract with the Dodgers during the off-season – but Diamondbacks fans weren’t shy about reminding him.
“Honestly, it’s weird because when I was going through free agency, I didn’t think too much about the rivalry,” Pollock said Wednesday as the Dodgers opened full-squad workouts at Camelback Ranch in Glendale. “I was just excited to sign with a good team and then all of a sudden I’m walking through downtown Phoenix and [D-backs] fans are letting me have it – but it was all in good fun.”
Pollock, a former All-Star and Gold Glove winner during his six-season major league career with the Diamondbacks waited out free agency until late January and while returning to Arizona would have been more than acceptable to the 31-year-old centerfielder, signing with the Dodgers made the most dollars – and sense. After all, a marriage between franchise and player is a two-way street.
“It is what it is,” said Pollock. “There are no hard feelings – at least on my end. The difference was the Dodgers were a team that really, really wanted me. I’m just excited to be here now.”
Pollock was born and bred into professional baseball as a D-back. A first-round pick out of Notre Dame in 2009, Pollock patrolled centerfield in Arizona for the better part of six major league seasons. He earned All-Star and Gold Glove honors in 2015 and helped the D-backs to the National League playoffs in 2017.
“I’m really grateful for my time [in Arizona],” said Pollock. “Some of my best friends are still there.”
He now joins a Dodgers team coming off back-to-back World Series appearances.
“A lot of teams come into spring training hoping they’ll make the World Series or hoping they’ll make the playoffs,” said Pollock. “This [Dodgers] team, everything they do is built towards, ‘We’re going to be in the postseason and we’re going to play in the World Series’ and as a free agent, to come to a team like this, that’s all you can ask for.”
Pollock and the Dodgers open Cactus League play Saturday against the Chicago White Sox at Camelback Ranch.
(1) comment
Good luck AJ. We miss you buddy.
