SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Archie Bradley had plenty to celebrate on Super Bowl Sunday - and it had nothing to do with football.
Bradley announced on Twitter that his golf bag, which included his clubs and wallet, were found and returned to him.
🚨UPDATE🚨 Super Sunday Delivery! Can’t comment much due to investigation. But clubs and everything in it were found and are at home where they belong! Thank you to everyone who helped with all their tips! pic.twitter.com/pAHVmWato1— Archie Bradley (@ArchieBradley7) February 4, 2019
The clubs were stolen on Wednesday, Jan. 31 at TPC Scottsdale following his competition in the Waste Management Phoenix Open pro-am.
Bradley took to Twitter following the contest asking for help locating the bag. He also shared that PXG sent him replacement clubs shortly after the bag went missing.
🚨 LOST GOLF BAG!🚨 HELPPPPPPPP!!! pic.twitter.com/KgwzoGHiTc— Archie Bradley (@ArchieBradley7) January 31, 2019
The Scottsdale Police Department released a person of interest in the case on Saturday but it is unclear if there has been any updates to the case since his bags have been found.
The suspect was described as a 5-foot-10 to 5-foot-11 white male in his mid-20s with a full beard and a tattoo on his left forearm. He was last seen wearing a black hat, gray t-shirt and dark pants.
With the stolen-golf-bag saga in his rear-view mirror, Bradley has his eyes set on spring training.
OFFICIALLY BASEBALL SZN!!⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️ @MLB pic.twitter.com/IVM0IyTdSS— Archie Bradley (@ArchieBradley7) February 4, 2019
