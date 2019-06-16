GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A baby was taken to a hospital after it was left in a hot car outside a Target parking lot Sunday afternoon.
The incident occurred near the area of Cotton Lane and Yuma Road.
Goodyear Police said a woman called 911 after a 5-month-old baby was left in a vehicle.
The baby was transported to Phoenix Children's Hospital in unknown condition.
The mother of the baby was later arrested.
The circumstances surrounding the incident is under investigation.
HOW does anyone forget a 5 month old baby anywhere? Not just in a car, anywhere! Drugs or alcohol or young and dumb is all I can conclude. I take better care of my dogs!
