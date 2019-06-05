SALT RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A baby horse whose mother died on the Salt River has been rescued and is now safe.
The 8-week-old foal, Rosy, was found alone after the apparent death of her mother, who was known as the oldest mare in the Salt River herd. She was 25.
The Salt River Wild Horse Management Group, which protects and keeps track of the horses, noticed when the old mare, Rosa, and her little filly, Rosy, turned up missing.
Volunteers went to search for them.
When they found the little baby alone, they knew the mare must have died and the foal needed to be rescued quickly. She was starving and dehydrated, and would not have been able to survive long on her own.
But the big challenge that rescue crews faced was how to get the baby across the river.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, the Arizona Department of Agriculture and the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group all played a part in Rosy's rescue.
Crews were able to lead Rosy to the MCSO fan boat and then hoist her on board. After that, it was a brisk trip across the river.
Once there, Rosy was helped into a truck for her transport, because a truck's backseat is said to be much safer for a wild foal than being in a horse trailer, where she might panic.
The filly is now at the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group's facility receiving medical care. She will have a friend there in Peanut, a foal who was rescued just a few weeks ago.
Rosy has been seen by a vet and has received IVs of plasma and hydration. Staffers are monitoring her condition around the clock.
You can learn more about the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group at www.SRWHMG.org or on Facebook.
The Salt River wild horses are protected by the State of Arizona. The Salt River Wild Horse Management Group was awarded a no-cost contract with the Arizona Department of Agriculture to manage them under this law.
The group oversees everything from fence repairs and habitat improvement to emergency rescues of injured wild horses. The group also manages a birth control program to humanely reduce population growth in the Salt River wild horse herd.
If you'd like to help donate to Rosy's care, you can do so on the donation page on the SRWHMG website.
