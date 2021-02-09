Baby safe, mom dead, police looking for father after Amber Alert in Peoria

Police are looking for a father who allegedly kidnapped his baby son, triggering an Amber Alert. The 10-month-old was found safe, but his mother died trying to save him, police say.

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A baby boy was found safe after the father, who is still on the loose and did not have custody of the child, kidnapped the boy from the mother.

Officers say while the mother, 30-year-old Brittany Martie of Phoenix, was loading her 10-month-old son Abel Maes into a vehicle near 91st Avenue and Deer Valley Road around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Eric Maes of Sun City stole the car with the boy still inside. Caller flooded 911, reporting that a woman was holding onto a vehicle as it drove down the road. Officers located Martie, who had life-threatening injuries from being thrown off the car. Medics took her to the hospital, where she later died. 

Peoria Police issued an Amber Alert just before midnight in hopes the public could help locate them. Around 1 a.m. Phoenix Fire Department responded to a report of an abandoned child. Police confirmed that child to be Abel.

Maes ditched the vehicle and was last seen running with the baby in the area of 25th Avenue and Cactus Road in Phoenix.

Peoria Police activated the Arizona Amber Alert system just after midnight Wednesday. The alert was canceled just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police are still searching for Maes. If you see him, call 911 immediately. 

 

