PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix fire officials say an 18-month-old girl is extremely critical condition after being pulled from a pool in Paradise Valley.
Firefighters responded to a home near 32nd Street and Camelback Road around 10 a.m. Saturday morning. When crews arrived, they learned that an 18-month-old baby girl had been pulled from the bottom of a family swimming pool. It's not immediately clear if there was a fence around the pool or how long she was underwater.
Relatives began conducting CPR and firefighters found the child "warm and moaning." The girl was taken to a nearby ambulance in "extremely critical condition." Fire crews say a crisis response team is meeting with family members at an area hospital.