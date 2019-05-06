With help from the Arizona Department of Transportation, the Arizona Department of Public Safety released the saved baby ducks into a nearby canal.

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- With help from the Arizona Department of Transportation, the Arizona Department of Public Safety saved a mother duck and her five ducklings that were trapped under a storm drain on Loop 202 freeway near Val Vista Drive Monday evening.

[WATCH: Raw video of DPS in Mesa releasing rescued baby ducks into the wild]

Around 6 p.m., ADOT headed to the scene to assist DPS with the rescue of ducks that remained trapped in the drain.

With ADOT and DPS working together, a trooper was able to climb down the drain and save the ducks.

The rescue mission required multiple steps and tools.

A couple of concerned women with animal carrying cages also stopped by to give the rescue crew a hand.

According to an ADOT tweet, a hen was also among the animals that were rescued.

The ducks were safely released by the rescue team in a nearby canal.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Locations

Recommended for you

(2) comments

ConradAz
ConradAz

Duck recipe
Mix the salt,
pepper and paprika.
Rub the duck inside
and out with the spice mixture.
Place the duck on a rack in a roasting pan breast-side up.
Stuff the orange quarters,
whole head of garlic
and cut celery pieces into the cavity of the duck.

Report Add Reply
ConradAz
ConradAz

we can grill the duck now?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.