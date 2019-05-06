MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- With help from the Arizona Department of Transportation, the Arizona Department of Public Safety saved a mother duck and her five ducklings that were trapped under a storm drain on Loop 202 freeway near Val Vista Drive Monday evening.
[WATCH: Raw video of DPS in Mesa releasing rescued baby ducks into the wild]
Around 6 p.m., ADOT headed to the scene to assist DPS with the rescue of ducks that remained trapped in the drain.
With ADOT and DPS working together, a trooper was able to climb down the drain and save the ducks.
Tonight, around 6 p.m., troopers responded to a call of a duck and ducklings in a storm drain on eastbound SR-202 RM near Greenfield. With assistance from @ArizonaDOT, a trooper was able to climb down and rescue 5 ducklings and their momma. #AnimalLovers #CourteousVigilance pic.twitter.com/F7hTNEnybE— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) May 7, 2019
The rescue mission required multiple steps and tools.
A couple of concerned women with animal carrying cages also stopped by to give the rescue crew a hand.
DUCK RESCUE— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 7, 2019
Intrepid helpers rescued some wayward ducklings who had become trapped under a grate on L-202 EB near Val Vista. It was a multi-step, multi-tool effort! #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/Z8IBL5w3jY
According to an ADOT tweet, a hen was also among the animals that were rescued.
DUCK RESCUE— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 7, 2019
Intrepid helpers rescued some wayward ducklings who had become trapped under a grate on L-202 EB near Val Vista. It was a multi-step, multi-tool effort! #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/Z8IBL5w3jY
The ducks were safely released by the rescue team in a nearby canal.
DUCK MOM AN DAD— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 7, 2019
OPERATION DUCK SALVATION had a happy ending. The rescuers went into the storm drain at L-202 WB at Val Vista to free the remaining ducklings and their parents, a hen and a drake. THE FOWL ARE FREE pic.twitter.com/qmbd3nMNxz
(2) comments
Duck recipe
Mix the salt,
pepper and paprika.
Rub the duck inside
and out with the spice mixture.
Place the duck on a rack in a roasting pan breast-side up.
Stuff the orange quarters,
whole head of garlic
and cut celery pieces into the cavity of the duck.
we can grill the duck now?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.