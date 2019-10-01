PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A 4-month-old child is dead after being left in a hot van in Phoenix, investigators said.
The child was found on 39th Avenue, just north of Catcus Road on Tuesday afternoon. The van was parked outside of the Washington Elementary School District service center.
[WATCH: Baby found dead after being left in hot van in Phoenix]
The victim died at the scene.
The parent of the child is currently on scene speaking with officers.
Police are interviewing witnesses to figure out what happened.
[VIDEO: Baby found dead inside hot car in Phoenix]
"How can anyone forget their kid?" said Debbie Rios, who lives in the area. "It's sad, very sad."
Rios said she has seven kids and 17 grandkids.
"I don't know what I would do if something happened to my kids, my grandkids," she said.
The high temperature for that area in Phoenix was 93 degrees on Tuesday.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the inside of a car can heat up to 120 degrees in 30 minutes even when the temperature is at 85 degrees.