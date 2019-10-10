PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Megan and Brock Johansen were out a lot of money.
But not anymore.
Bank of America has reimbursed the Anthem couple more than $2,100 in fraudulent charges that were made on their debit card.
The money was returned to the Johansens bank account less than a day after Arizona's Family contacted bank officials.
The charges took place shortly after Megan filled up her SUV up at a Circle K in Anthem back in July.
But the stress from being out so much money didn't stop there.
The Johansens said that after filing a police report and contacting their bank's fraud department, Bank of America denied their claim to reimburse the money that was drained from their account.
"When I called them, they were 'Oh, of course, we'll look into this," said Megan. "You'll have your money back in 10 days, and if not, we'll credit your account while we look into it further. No worries. Don't worry."
The Johansens were among dozens of reported victims of credit card fraud this summer connected to the Circle K gas station off I-17 and Daisy Mountain Road.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office found skimming devices on at least two pumps.
Skimmers are often hidden in gas pumps to steal customers' PINs and credit card information.
"They made us feel like we were at fault," Brock Johansen said. "Like, they needed to figure out if we were the crooks first, and then if we weren't, they would go after the criminals."
The pair were on their way out of town to celebrate their anniversary when their debit card info was compromised.
They said they didn't check the bank account for about a week.
When they did, there was an assortment of unusual charges.
One charge was for $1,300 at a Scottsdale hair salon. Another was for $324 at Gamestop. There was also a $100 charge at a grocery store in Henderson, Nevada.
"How come they can't see that a charge in Nevada, and then a charge in Phoenix at the same time with the same card is clear fraud?" Megan asked. "That doesn't make any sense to me. Seems like they didn't look into it."
A spokesperson for Bank of America said Thursday that they would reach out to the Johansens to figure out a resolution.
A day later, the money was returned.
The Johansens have four children and were extremely thankful to Arizona's Family and Bank of America for getting their money back.