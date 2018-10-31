In a stunner, Sean McLaughlin took home the Fiesta Bowl Media Shootout title. McLaughlin won $2,000 for the Franciscan Renewal Center. The former high school wrestler rallied from some short shots to land a ball 22 feet and four inches from the cup.
"Certainly not my athletic ability," said the CBS 5 anchor, when asked about his win. "I think it was the great prayers from the Franciscan Renewal Center. It's a great charity. They do so much great work in our community for so many years with a really lucky shot."
McLaughlin out shot defending champ, and fellow AZ Family anchor, Scott Pasmore and sports reporter Mark McClune. The Iowa State alum did his alma matra proud against a Kansas State (Pasmore) and Texas (McClune) alum.
"That's the key. I wasn't thinking," said the champ. "If you clear your mind you can do anything in life and I just cleared my mind and took a swing. It was club. It was the swing. It was frankly, just beautiful."
I never win anything! My lucky shot at the @fiesta_bowl wellsfargo Par Three Shootout netted a nice check for @thecasafrc ! Sorry @MarkMcClune @scottpasmoretv #golf #golfswing #luckyshot… https://t.co/KtagtZ4Zf3— Sean McLaughlin CBS5 (@SeanOnTV) October 31, 2018
You can watch the Fiesta Bowl parade on AZ Family on Dec. 29 at 10 a.m.
