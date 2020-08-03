HOLBROOK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people were arrested Sunday night in Holbrook after an trooper-involved shooting situation where an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper's patrol vehicle was reportedly rammed intentionally. It all started on U.S. 191, north of Interstate 40, near Sanders around 9 p.m.
AZDPS says the trooper was conducting a traffic stop on a 2005 Honda Pilot SUV that allegedly made a moving violation. During the traffic stop, trooper determined that the SUV's driver, later identified as a 30-year-old woman named Patrish James of Phoenix, was under the influence.
As the trooper was taking James into custody, the passenger, later identified as 33-year-old Craig D. Ben of the Navajo Nation, moved into the driver's seat and drove away from the traffic stop.
Soon after Ben drove off, the trooper found him on a nearby county road. Then Ben reportedly drove the SUV at the trooper, purposely ramming the trooper's patrol vehicle. The trooper feared for his life when Ben turned the SUV and drove it again at him. That's when the trooper fired shots at Ben, who didn't get hit by the shots.
Ben tried to flee again but was eventually found and taken into custody. Ben already has a history with law enforcement in Maricopa, Navajo, and Apache, AZDPS confirms. Various charges on his record include aggravated assault, resisting arrest, aggravated robbery, theft of means of transportation, soliciting prostitution and DUI. James, who is also known to law enforcement in the same three counties, was booked into the Apache County Jail for an aggravated DUI charge.
While AZDPS detectives are conducting a administrative investigation, the FBI is taking over the investigation of the assault and shooting since it happened on the Navajo Nation. The involved trooper has been placed on paid administrative leave, a standard practice for trooper-involved shooting.