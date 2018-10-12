(3TV/CBS 5) - Gone are the days of just doodling your name or stick figures in elementary school.
A Los Angeles third-grade teacher is now giving full lessons on what is or isn't consent.
Her students are creating pictures with captions about it too.
“I don’t think I would do a whole lesson on it,” said Arizona teacher Tami Hopper.
Hopper is a second grade teacher in Tolleson and said she doesn't think this will resonate with young grade levels.
“I don’t think a lot of the kiddos at that age are going to really understand in depth what consent would mean,” said Hopper.
But for her, she said it goes further than that. She said her students are so innocent and generally encourage love and affection, especially those that don't get it at home.
“I have some kiddos that they just really want to hug. They just really want someone to tell them it’s going to be okay,” said Hopper.
She said it also blurs the lines of what is and isn't okay.
She asks kids to hold hands in a line while walking outside, and said if every kid asked for consent from the student standing next to them, it'd be chaos.
So how do Arizona parents feel? Carol Ann Lomas has a third grader herself
“They still believe in cooties. My 3rd grade son he still has no interest or anything like that so I think their grade is too young,” Lomas said.
But she does think there should be curriculum on consent when they're older.
On the other hand...
“The earlier the better. The earlier the better,” said grandparent Clarissa Easter. “Third graders understand. You’d be surprised what kids understand.”
Easter said in this day and age, it's not only a good idea, it's crucial.
“If you introduce something like that to a child now, they’ll understand it growing up. In a relationship, at a club, at a bar, anywhere they’ll know ‘Hey, I didn’t give you permission and that’s not okay,” said Easter.
Hopper said she also taught junior high for many years and said it would be a good idea for Arizona to implement consent curriculum at that age in addition to “sex ed.”
