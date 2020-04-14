PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The Arizona Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the conviction and death sentence for a man found guilty of first-degree murder in the murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found locked in a box.

Ame Deal suffocated to death in July 2011. Ame lived with her extended family, including her cousin, Sammantha Allen, and Sammantha's husband, John Michael Allen. Prosecutors said John Michael Allen was the one who locked Ame in a footlocker as a punishment for taking a popsicle without permission.

When Ame was found dead, he, his wife, and other family members initially claimed she was shut in the footlocker by accident during a game of hide-and-seek. The family then went to sleep, claiming they didn't realize she was missing. As the investigation continued, detectives uncovered years of abuse perpetrated by Ame's family, kicking her in the face while she was on the ground, forcing her to eat dog feces, and locking her in a small plastic trunk.

Neighbors later said they had suspected for some time that Ame was being abused but Child Protectives Services, now known as the Department of Child Safety, was not contacted until after Ame died.

"I don't think that a crime could be more unspeakable," a sergeant with the Phoenix Police Department said days after Ame died.

Both Allens pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in Ame's death. They were tried separately and convicted in 2017. Both were sentenced to death by lethal injection.

The appeal by Allen on which the Arizona Supreme Court ruled was an automatic one.

He was tried, convicted and sentenced on five counts.

1. First-degree felony murder

2. Conspiracy to commit child abuse

3-5. Child abuse

The Arizona Supreme court upheld Allen's convictions on all charges, as well as the death sentence and the sentence for one of the child abuse charges. At the same time, they vacated the sentences for the charge of conspiracy to commit child abuse and two of the child abuse charges and ordered that Allen be resentenced on those counts

"Allen argues the trial court committed fundamental error by imposing greater than presumptive sentences on counts 2, 4, and 5 because they were not supported by sufficient aggravating factors," according to the Supreme Court's opinion. The Court agreed.

It's not clear when the resentencing on those charges will take place, but what has not is changed Allen's death sentence.

Death penalty in Arizona

Arizona has not executed an inmate since the July 23, 2014 execution of Joseph Wood, a process that took more than two hours and was later described as "horrifically botched."

Wood's execution kicked off a major debate about the efficacy of the drug cocktail Arizona uses in executions and the state's responsibility to disclose both the names and sources of the drugs.

Others charged in the abuse and death of Ame Deal

Ame's grandmother, who was her legal guardian, and an aunt pleaded guilty to various child abuse charges. Cynthia Stoltzmann, Ame's aunt, was sentenced to 24 years in prison in September 2013, more than two years after Ame died. At the same time, the little girl's grandmother and guardian, Judith Deal, was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Both women also got lifetime probation.

